Trump's war on the press is a strategic calculation
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Many journalists are reading President Trump's attacks on the media as nothing more than demagogic assaults by a budding authoritarian out to manipulate news coverage of his administration and himself. White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon tipped Trump's hand last month when he blurted out that the media is "the opposition party."
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,397
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|truth
|27
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Anonymous
|60
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Feb 15
|socorrupt
|100
|Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11)
|Feb 13
|tden
|16
|Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15)
|Feb 8
|Phart Ten
|13
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 8
|Arce
|11
