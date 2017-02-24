To urge safe driving, Boca man describes his role in fatal DUI crash

Nearly 14 years ago, on a balmy evening in mid-August, William Altier sped through the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and Federal Highway in Boca Raton and crashed his silver Porsche 911 Turbo into a sedan driven by Marie Fabiano, 23. Nearly 14 years ago, on a balmy evening in mid-August, William Altier sped through the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and Federal Highway in Boca Raton and crashed his silver Porsche 911 Turbo into a sedan driven by Marie Fabiano, 23. Even after all these years, William Altier still gets nervous when he speaks to students and teachers about being the first man in Palm Beach County to be convicted of vehicular homicide in the death of a fetus.

