This popular Davie-based nitrogen ice cream shop just opened in Boca

The liquid nitrogen ice cream craze - which allows patrons to peer through a barrier and watch their ice cream freeze in real-time - has made its way to Boca Raton. Phenomenon Nitrogen Ice Cream & Bake Shop , a popular Davie-based eatery, recently opened its doors at Boca Raton's newly built Park Place plaza , on Military Trail between Yamato and Clint Moore roads.

