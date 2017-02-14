This popular Davie-based nitrogen ice cream shop just opened in Boca
The liquid nitrogen ice cream craze - which allows patrons to peer through a barrier and watch their ice cream freeze in real-time - has made its way to Boca Raton. Phenomenon Nitrogen Ice Cream & Bake Shop , a popular Davie-based eatery, recently opened its doors at Boca Raton's newly built Park Place plaza , on Military Trail between Yamato and Clint Moore roads.
