These 6 Classic Pink Beach Hotels Are Instagram Gold
Was it a fizzy fever dream from the Roaring Twenties? Was it the growing influence of Mediterranean Revival architecture and the popularity of pink hotels across the pond? Was it a Prohibition bathtub gin-fueled fantasy? While the origin story may lie somewhere in between, it's no myth that grand hotels with ethereal pink stucco exteriors became the statement piece in some of the trendiest getaways in the late 1920s . Meet the homecoming court of pastel hotels that continue to reign, ever-vibrant, on sandy shores from St. Pete to Waikiki.
