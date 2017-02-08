Teenager charged in crash that killed Boca woman testifies
Deerfield Beach teen Wesley Brown, 16, stands trial in the speeding crash death of a Boca Raton mother of two. Jurors heard Brown testify in his defense Wednesday at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.
