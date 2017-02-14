Surgical Nurse Stole 43 Vials of Fentanyl in 3 Months

CHARGED Stacey Loy Lawhorn, RN, allegedly took more than 40 vials of the synthetic opioid from a medical center in Boca Raton, Fla. A 50-year-old surgical nurse faces a slew of charges after allegedly stealing dozens of fentanyl vials from an automated medication-dispensing cabinet at a medical center in Boca Raton, Fla.

