Somerset Academy Teacher Brian Kornbluth Charged With Kissing Students
On Friday, February 10, 2017, Boca Raton Police officers responded to Somerset Academy, 333 SW 4th Avenue after being called by the principal. The principal told officers there was at least one incident involving a teacher, Brian Kornbluth, and a student.
