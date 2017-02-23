Sleepy? Eyeless Mexican cave fish sub...

Sleepy? Eyeless Mexican cave fish subject of research into Zzzs

Neuroscientists at Florida Atlantic University are studying an eyeless Mexican cave fish to understand how brains could evolve to require very little sleep just like this little creatures. The researchers from the Boca Raton-based university just published in the Journal of Experimental Biology a s tudy that provides a model for understanding how the brain's sensory systems modulate sleep.

