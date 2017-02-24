Salt Suite To Open In Boca Raton

Salt Suite To Open In Boca Raton

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Boca News Now

BOCA RATON, FL : ED NOTE: We don't traditionally run press releases verbatim, but you can't beat a press release stating that a "salt suite" may cure what ails you. We have no idea whether this works or not, and we certainly don't know if the FDA has reviewed the claims below: the therapeutic benefits of nature's most valuable element, salt, is becoming wildly popular.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11) 18 hr Jessica P 17
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Thu YO VINNIE 1,398
News Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14) Thu Anonymity 2 5
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Wed truth 27
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Feb 16 Anonymous 60
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Feb 15 socorrupt 100
News Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15) Feb 8 Phart Ten 13
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,352 • Total comments across all topics: 279,111,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC