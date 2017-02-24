Salt Suite To Open In Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FL : ED NOTE: We don't traditionally run press releases verbatim, but you can't beat a press release stating that a "salt suite" may cure what ails you. We have no idea whether this works or not, and we certainly don't know if the FDA has reviewed the claims below: the therapeutic benefits of nature's most valuable element, salt, is becoming wildly popular.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.