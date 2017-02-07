Revamp of Boca Raton's Sugar Sand Par...

Revamp of Boca Raton's Sugar Sand Park expected to finish next month

After months of delays, Sugar Sand Park's new science playground is expected to be completed by March with design renovations and an accessibility revamp.

