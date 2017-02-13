Red Hawk makes two acquisitions

Red Hawk makes two acquisitions

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Security Systems News

BOCA RATON, Fla.-Red Hawk Fire & Security LLC, a leader in fire, life safety and electronic security services based here, acquired two companies within a week, expanding its geographic footprint and capabilities in key areas of Florida and the mid-Atlantic region. Terms of both transactions were not disclosed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Systems News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11) 17 hr tden 16
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 20 hr YO VINNIE 1,394
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Feb 11 Go Blue Forever 99
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Feb 10 Go Blue Forever 59
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Feb 9 FYI 26
News Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15) Feb 8 Phart Ten 13
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Nov '15) Feb 8 Arce 11
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,846,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC