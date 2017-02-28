Rabbis promote tolerance after campai...

Rabbis promote tolerance after campaign against Catholic speaker

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Jewish Journal

Rabbi Robert Silvers of B'nai Israel in Boca Raton, pictured at a 2017 MLK Day commemoration at Ebenezer Baptist in Boca Raton, is among leaders decrying a recent hate campaign against Boca Raton Synagogue. Courtesy Rabbi Robert Silvers of B'nai Israel in Boca Raton, pictured at a 2017 MLK Day commemoration at Ebenezer Baptist in Boca Raton, is among leaders decrying a recent hate campaign against Boca Raton Synagogue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma... 9 hr bensalem 555 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Mon Go Blue Forever 62
k3vr (Aug '08) Mon NEMESIS-1 31
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Mon CDN 5
News Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14) Feb 24 Nonjudgement 7
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Feb 24 YO VINNIE 1,399
Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11) Feb 23 Jessica P 17
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at February 28 at 3:51PM EST

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC