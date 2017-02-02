PBSO Rushes To Near Drowning Of West ...

PBSO Rushes To Near Drowning Of West Boca Autistic Child

Deputies responded to a near drowning of a three year old autistic boy in the 22000 of Labrador Street. Upon arrival the deputies learned that the boy was playing outside on the back patio while his mother was watching him from inside their house.

