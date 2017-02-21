Oteil Burbridge To Regroup Bureau Of Sabotage For April Fool's Day Performance
Back in January, Dead & Company bassist Oteil Burbridge unveiled his latest project, Bureau Of Sabotage . The band finds Oteil performing with the Disco Biscuits keyboardist Aron Magner , Thievery Corporation drummer Jeff Franca and Furthur guitarist John Kadlecik .
