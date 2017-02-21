Oteil Burbridge To Regroup Bureau Of ...

Oteil Burbridge To Regroup Bureau Of Sabotage For April Fool's Day Performance

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

Back in January, Dead & Company bassist Oteil Burbridge unveiled his latest project, Bureau Of Sabotage . The band finds Oteil performing with the Disco Biscuits keyboardist Aron Magner , Thievery Corporation drummer Jeff Franca and Furthur guitarist John Kadlecik .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14) 20 hr Nonjudgement 7
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Fri YO VINNIE 1,399
Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11) Feb 23 Jessica P 17
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Feb 22 truth 27
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Feb 16 Anonymous 60
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Feb 15 socorrupt 100
News Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15) Feb 8 Phart Ten 13
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,146,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC