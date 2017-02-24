Oaks Resident Daniel Kandler Arrested...

Oaks Resident Daniel Kandler Arrested, Charged With Nearly 100 Counts Of Patient Brokering

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Boca News Now

Daniel Kandler, who lives in Boca Raton's "The Oaks," remains in the Palm Beach County Jail Friday. He is facing more than 90 counts of "Aiding or Abetting Patient Brokering."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14) 17 hr Nonjudgement 7
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 23 hr YO VINNIE 1,399
Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11) Feb 23 Jessica P 17
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Feb 22 truth 27
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Feb 16 Anonymous 60
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Feb 15 socorrupt 100
News Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15) Feb 8 Phart Ten 13
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC