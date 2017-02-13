New plaques for Holocaust survivors dedicated

A crowd of about 150 local Holocaust survivors, and their families and supporters, gathered at a U.N. Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration on Jan. 27 at the Federation in Boca Raton, including a dedication of new plaques to local survivors. Courtesy A crowd of about 150 local Holocaust survivors, and their families and supporters, gathered at a U.N. Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration on Jan. 27 at the Federation in Boca Raton, including a dedication of new plaques to local survivors.

