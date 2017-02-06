Mitzvah projects mark true purpose of occasion
Eytan Meirav, 13, of Boca Raton, interviewed and made a video about his 83-year-old grandmother, Anita Hoffer and her experiences as a Holocaust and Kindertransport survivor for his mitzvah project attached to his recent bar mitzvah. Carline Jean/Staff photographer Eytan Meirav, 13, of Boca Raton, interviewed and made a video about his 83-year-old grandmother, Anita Hoffer and her experiences as a Holocaust and Kindertransport survivor for his mitzvah project attached to his recent bar mitzvah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dose anyone know Thomas (Tommy) Meeker (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|JULIO
|3
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|15 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,392
|Fake 'Doctor' Offers Door-To-Door Breast Exams (Apr '06)
|23 hr
|Phartonious Booba...
|23
|Tanning (Mar '06)
|Feb 2
|Biff
|2
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 1
|AnonSis
|10
|Review: Jumbolicious Technologies SEO
|Jan 31
|Bioesquesolutions
|1
|Review: Jumbolicious Technologies (Jun '15)
|Jan 31
|Bioesquesolutions
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC