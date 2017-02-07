Miami Beach is Getting a Trader Joe's...

Miami Beach is Getting a Trader Joe's Come 2018

Yesterday

After much fanfare and plenty of speculation, yesterday Trader Joe's reps confirmed a location of the popular grocery store would be heading to Miami Beach next year. The store will be located on the corner of 17th Street and West Avenue within a new South Beach mixed-use development, 17 West.

