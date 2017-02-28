Man Aims Gun to Repel Attacker in South County Regional Park
Leon Freimour, 60, of Wolverton B in Boca Raton remains in the Palm Beach County Jail after allegedly threatening a man with some type of baton in South County Regional Park. The victim pulled a gun on Freimour and has not been charged.
