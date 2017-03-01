M&A interest remains strong in plastics packaging
Continued interest in plastics packaging this year will extend what has now become a prolonged increase in merger and acquisition activity, one man close to the action believes. Attention on the packaging sector, driven predominately by interest in plastics packaging, fueled what Jeremy Stone called robust M&A years in 2014 through 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma...
|Tue
|bensalem 555
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Feb 27
|Go Blue Forever
|62
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Feb 27
|NEMESIS-1
|31
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Feb 27
|CDN
|5
|Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14)
|Feb 24
|Nonjudgement
|7
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Feb 24
|YO VINNIE
|1,399
|Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11)
|Feb 23
|Jessica P
|17
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC