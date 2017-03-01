M&A interest remains strong in plasti...

M&A interest remains strong in plastics packaging

Continued interest in plastics packaging this year will extend what has now become a prolonged increase in merger and acquisition activity, one man close to the action believes. Attention on the packaging sector, driven predominately by interest in plastics packaging, fueled what Jeremy Stone called robust M&A years in 2014 through 2016.

