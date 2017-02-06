Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre S...

Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series to present Three...

Lynn University and Producer Jan McArt , director of theatre arts program development, today announced that the popular Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series will present three fantastic shows in February and March. Individual show tickets for the Live at Lynn Theatre Series are $70 for box, $55 for orchestra and $50 for mezzanine, and can be purchased by phone at +1 561-237-9000 , online at events/ lynn.edu , or at Lynn's box office.

