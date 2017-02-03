Lane closures coming at Glades and I-95 as work on Spanish River Blvd. moves forward
More lane closures are coming to the Boca Raton area as work moves forward on the new Spanish River Boulevard interchange on Interstate 95 . The project, which officials say is now just over 85 percent complete, is heading into a phase that will require nightly closures of the I-95 northbound entrance ramps from Glades Road.
