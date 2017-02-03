Lane closures coming at Glades and I-...

Lane closures coming at Glades and I-95 as work on Spanish River Blvd. moves forward

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Palm Beach Post

More lane closures are coming to the Boca Raton area as work moves forward on the new Spanish River Boulevard interchange on Interstate 95 . The project, which officials say is now just over 85 percent complete, is heading into a phase that will require nightly closures of the I-95 northbound entrance ramps from Glades Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 26 min YO VINNIE 1,392
News Fake 'Doctor' Offers Door-To-Door Breast Exams (Apr '06) 8 hr Phartonious Booba... 23
dose anyone know Thomas (Tommy) Meeker (Nov '14) Sat Grimestobe123 2
Tanning (Mar '06) Feb 2 Biff 2
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Nov '15) Feb 1 AnonSis 10
Review: Jumbolicious Technologies SEO Jan 31 Bioesquesolutions 1
Review: Jumbolicious Technologies (Jun '15) Jan 31 Bioesquesolutions 5
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,692 • Total comments across all topics: 278,606,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC