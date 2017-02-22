Judge rules fired FAU prof James Trac...

Judge rules fired FAU prof James Tracy's lawsuit is about - right to free speech'

22 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected Florida Atlantic University's attempt to dismiss a free-speech lawsuit filed by fired professor James Tracy, best known for his controversial conspiracy claims about the Sandy Hook shooting. It was the Boca Raton-based university's second attempt at dismissing the high-profile lawsuit, which will now move into several months of discovery, including interrogatories, document production and depositions of the parties and witnesses, according to Tracy's attorney, Louis Leo IV, founder of the Florida Civil Rights Coalition, which specializes in civil rights defense.

