Judge rules fired FAU prof James Tracy's lawsuit is about - right to free speech'
A federal judge on Tuesday rejected Florida Atlantic University's attempt to dismiss a free-speech lawsuit filed by fired professor James Tracy, best known for his controversial conspiracy claims about the Sandy Hook shooting. It was the Boca Raton-based university's second attempt at dismissing the high-profile lawsuit, which will now move into several months of discovery, including interrogatories, document production and depositions of the parties and witnesses, according to Tracy's attorney, Louis Leo IV, founder of the Florida Civil Rights Coalition, which specializes in civil rights defense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11)
|36 min
|Jessica P
|17
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|6 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,398
|Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14)
|9 hr
|Anonymity 2
|5
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|truth
|27
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Anonymous
|60
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Feb 15
|socorrupt
|100
|Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15)
|Feb 8
|Phart Ten
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC