Judaica artist to offer workshops in South Florida

Judaica artist Gary Rosenthal, who has been sculpting in welded medals and fused glass since the early 1970's, will hold four workshops in two days in South Florida on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 as a fundraiser for AMIT, an Israeli educational network. Courtesy Judaica artist Gary Rosenthal, who has been sculpting in welded medals and fused glass since the early 1970's, will hold four workshops in two days in South Florida on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 as a fundraiser for AMIT, an Israeli educational network.

