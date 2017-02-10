Jeff Atwater, Floridaa s CFO, to resign for job at Florida Atlantic University
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater announced Friday he's resigning from his Cabinet position to return to Palm Beach County and take a job as the CFO of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Atwater, who is from North Palm Beach, will be the university's vice president of strategic initiatives and CFO - where he'll "lead strategic initiatives and economic development opportunities for FAU as well as manage the university's finances and budget."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11)
|40 min
|tden
|16
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,394
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Sat
|Go Blue Forever
|99
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Feb 10
|Go Blue Forever
|59
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|Feb 9
|FYI
|26
|Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15)
|Feb 8
|Phart Ten
|13
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 8
|Arce
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC