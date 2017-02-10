Jeff Atwater, Floridaa s CFO, to resign for job at Florida Atlantic University

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater announced Friday he's resigning from his Cabinet position to return to Palm Beach County and take a job as the CFO of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Atwater, who is from North Palm Beach, will be the university's vice president of strategic initiatives and CFO - where he'll "lead strategic initiatives and economic development opportunities for FAU as well as manage the university's finances and budget."

