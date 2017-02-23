Jan McArt's New Play Reading Series Presents Michael McKeever's the Camp

Celebrated South Florida playwright Michael McKee ver 's latest work, 'THE CAMP,' will be given a Staged Reading for one night only, as part of the award-winning ' Jan McArt 's New Play Readings' series, at 7:30 PM on Monday, March 6th, 2017, in Lynn University's Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, Boca Raton, FL. McKeever, whose play 'DANIEL'S HUSBAND' will open at Off-Broadway's Primary Stages on April 4th of this year, is no stranger to McArt's play reading series, as 'DANIEL'S HUSBAND' began there.

