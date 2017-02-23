Jan McArt's New Play Reading Series P...

Jan McArt's New Play Reading Series Presents Michael McKeever's the Camp

Celebrated South Florida playwright Michael McKee ver 's latest work, 'THE CAMP,' will be given a Staged Reading for one night only, as part of the award-winning ' Jan McArt 's New Play Readings' series, at 7:30 PM on Monday, March 6th, 2017, in Lynn University's Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, Boca Raton, FL. McKeever, whose play 'DANIEL'S HUSBAND' will open at Off-Broadway's Primary Stages on April 4th of this year, is no stranger to McArt's play reading series, as 'DANIEL'S HUSBAND' began there.

