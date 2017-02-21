GEO to acquire CEC for $360 mln

GEO to acquire CEC for $360 mln

The GEO Group , a real estate investment trust, has agreed to acquire Community Education Centers , a provider of rehabilitative services for offenders in reentry and in-prison treatment facilities as well as management services for county, state, and federal correctional and detention facilities. The price of the acquisition is $360 million.

