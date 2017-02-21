GEO to acquire CEC for $360 mln
The GEO Group , a real estate investment trust, has agreed to acquire Community Education Centers , a provider of rehabilitative services for offenders in reentry and in-prison treatment facilities as well as management services for county, state, and federal correctional and detention facilities. The price of the acquisition is $360 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|truth
|27
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Feb 17
|YO VINNIE
|1,395
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Anonymous
|60
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Feb 15
|socorrupt
|100
|Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11)
|Feb 13
|tden
|16
|Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15)
|Feb 8
|Phart Ten
|13
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 8
|Arce
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC