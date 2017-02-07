FPU names new trustee

Franklin Pierce University has announced the appointment of Alfred Zucaro, Jr. to its Board of Trustees, the governing body of the institution. Zucaro, one of south Florida's leading voices on international trade and commerce, has practiced immigration and nationality law in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County since 1986.

