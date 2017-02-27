Four owners accused of making money off sober home referrals, cops say
From left, Kristopher Bayne. 28, of Delray Beach, Adam Lahr, 25, his brother, Eric Lahr, 28, both of Palm Beach Gardens, and John Dudek, 55, of Boca Raton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma...
|2 hr
|bensalem 555
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|62
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|21 hr
|NEMESIS-1
|31
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|22 hr
|CDN
|5
|Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14)
|Feb 24
|Nonjudgement
|7
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Feb 24
|YO VINNIE
|1,399
|Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11)
|Feb 23
|Jessica P
|17
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC