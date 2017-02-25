Five injured in four-car crash near L...

Five injured in four-car crash near Lantana

Five people are in the hospital with minor injuries after a four-car crash on I-95 between Lantana and Hypoluxo roads Saturday, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said. The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. near the Hypoluxo Road exit, blocking one lane of traffic, said Florida Highway Patrol Sgt.

