Finalists Announced for the Inaugural Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition
The Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition announces that four young and talented violinists- Sirena Huang, Alina Ming Kobialka, Quanshuai Li, and Hannah Tarley-will advance to the Final Round of the inaugural competition. The finals will be held on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 5 at 4:00 p.m. at the Wold Performing Arts Center.
