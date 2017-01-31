Finalists Announced for the Inaugural Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition

The Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition announces that four young and talented violinists- Sirena Huang, Alina Ming Kobialka, Quanshuai Li, and Hannah Tarley-will advance to the Final Round of the inaugural competition. The finals will be held on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 5 at 4:00 p.m. at the Wold Performing Arts Center.

