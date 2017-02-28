FAU Receives Major STEM Grant From National Science Foundation
Florida Atlantic University's Institute for Sensing and Embedded Network Systems Engineering has received a $339,984 grant from the National Science Foundation for a "Research Experiences for Undergraduates" program. Focused on sensing and smart systems, FAU's REU site is designed to engage high-potential undergraduates in meaningful research activities in order to encourage their pursuit of graduate study in STEM disciplines, with an emphasis on interdiSsciplinary career paths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma...
|2 hr
|bensalem 555
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|62
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|21 hr
|NEMESIS-1
|31
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|22 hr
|CDN
|5
|Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14)
|Feb 24
|Nonjudgement
|7
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Feb 24
|YO VINNIE
|1,399
|Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11)
|Feb 23
|Jessica P
|17
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC