FAU Receives Major STEM Grant From National Science Foundation

Florida Atlantic University's Institute for Sensing and Embedded Network Systems Engineering has received a $339,984 grant from the National Science Foundation for a "Research Experiences for Undergraduates" program. Focused on sensing and smart systems, FAU's REU site is designed to engage high-potential undergraduates in meaningful research activities in order to encourage their pursuit of graduate study in STEM disciplines, with an emphasis on interdiSsciplinary career paths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.