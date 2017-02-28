FAU Receives Major STEM Grant From Na...

FAU Receives Major STEM Grant From National Science Foundation

Florida Atlantic University's Institute for Sensing and Embedded Network Systems Engineering has received a $339,984 grant from the National Science Foundation for a "Research Experiences for Undergraduates" program. Focused on sensing and smart systems, FAU's REU site is designed to engage high-potential undergraduates in meaningful research activities in order to encourage their pursuit of graduate study in STEM disciplines, with an emphasis on interdiSsciplinary career paths.

