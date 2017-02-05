Eating alone at school: How four stud...

Eating alone at school: How four students began mission to end isolation

Four Boca Raton High School students started a club in which they seek out students who sit alone at lunch and join them so they don't feel isolated. They've gathered about 100 followers since the beginning of the school year and plan to expand it to other schools.

