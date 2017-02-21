Easier Zika Virus Detection Being Developed
Researchers at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL, recently received a USS$199,280 grant from the Florida Department of Health to develop new testing for the Zika virus. Current Zika virus testing has difficulty determining if antibodies in the bloodstream are fighting the Zika virus or other mosquito-borne viruses like West Nile.
