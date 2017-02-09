Drug treatment facility owner faces 25 charges
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The sober homes task force arrested the operator of three Palm Beach County drug treatment facilities Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|vita0630
|58
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|12 hr
|FYI
|26
|Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Phart Ten
|13
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Wed
|shushjayin
|98
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Arce
|11
|dose anyone know Thomas (Tommy) Meeker (Nov '14)
|Feb 6
|JULIO
|3
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Feb 6
|YO VINNIE
|1,392
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC