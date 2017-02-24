Downtown Fort Lauderdale office tower...

Downtown Fort Lauderdale office tower sells for $87M

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

One Financial Plaza in downtown Fort Lauderdale traded for $86.75 million, although Boca Raton-based Crocker Partners was involved in both the buyer and seller group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 56 min YO VINNIE 1,399
Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11) Thu Jessica P 17
News Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14) Thu Anonymity 2 5
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Feb 22 truth 27
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Feb 16 Anonymous 60
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Feb 15 socorrupt 100
News Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15) Feb 8 Phart Ten 13
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC