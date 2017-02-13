Dog tossed from SUV in Boca Raton recovering
A man driving an SUV along Camino Real slowed down and pushed a black and white spotted dog, apparently a Dalmatian, onto the road. Though shaken, she did do something.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Sat
|Go Blue Forever
|99
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Feb 10
|YO VINNIE
|1,393
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Feb 10
|Go Blue Forever
|59
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|Feb 9
|FYI
|26
|Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15)
|Feb 8
|Phart Ten
|13
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 8
|Arce
|11
|dose anyone know Thomas (Tommy) Meeker (Nov '14)
|Feb 6
|JULIO
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC