Dem Rep. Ted Deutch hosts first town halls in new district

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch , D-Boca Raton, will host his first town hall meetings with constituents in his Palm Beach-Broward congressional District 22 this weekend. a Deutch has a meeting in Pompano Beach at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the E. Pat Larkins Community Center at 520 NW 3rd Street.

