Dem Rep. Ted Deutch hosts first town halls in new district
U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch , D-Boca Raton, will host his first town hall meetings with constituents in his Palm Beach-Broward congressional District 22 this weekend. a Deutch has a meeting in Pompano Beach at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the E. Pat Larkins Community Center at 520 NW 3rd Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Sat
|Go Blue Forever
|99
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Feb 10
|YO VINNIE
|1,393
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Feb 10
|Go Blue Forever
|59
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|Feb 9
|FYI
|26
|Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15)
|Feb 8
|Phart Ten
|13
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 8
|Arce
|11
|dose anyone know Thomas (Tommy) Meeker (Nov '14)
|Feb 6
|JULIO
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC