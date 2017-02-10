Dem Rep. Ted Deutch hosts first town ...

Dem Rep. Ted Deutch hosts first town halls in new district

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Palm Beach Post

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch , D-Boca Raton, will host his first town hall meetings with constituents in his Palm Beach-Broward congressional District 22 this weekend. a Deutch has a meeting in Pompano Beach at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the E. Pat Larkins Community Center at 520 NW 3rd Street.

