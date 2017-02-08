Delray Beach seeks OK on final reform...

Delray Beach seeks OK on final reforms after corruption inquiry

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Employees in Delray Beach 's purchasing department had awarded more than $230,000 dollars to a company that didn't always deliver on products the city purchased. At first, auditors saw unnecessary orders for "diamond saw blades" and double charges for "liquid road tack" and sign materials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 3 hr YO VINNIE 1,393
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 8 hr Go Blue Forever 59
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Thu FYI 26
News Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15) Feb 8 Phart Ten 13
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Feb 8 shushjayin 98
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Nov '15) Feb 8 Arce 11
dose anyone know Thomas (Tommy) Meeker (Nov '14) Feb 6 JULIO 3
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at February 10 at 3:25PM EST

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,453 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC