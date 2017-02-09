Deerfield teen convicted in retrial for fatal 2015 Boca crash

Wesley Brown, accused of vehicular homicide, fleeing and eluding, and driving without a license, looks back at observers at the Palm Beach Country Courthouse in West Palm Beach on January 12, 2017. The victim, Wendy Harris-Aceves, 46, was headed to pick up her daughter at a school dance in Boca Raton in November 1, 2015.

