Cops Seek Boca Swastika Painter, Investigate As Hate Crime

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants to know who painted a swasitka on the side of a Ford Mustang parked in the area of 7000 San Salvador Drive. A $1,000 reward is being offered through Crime Stopper at 800-458-TIPS.

