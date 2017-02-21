Coke says it supports WHO's sugar guidelines
New York a Coke says it supports the World Health Organization's guidelines for limiting added sugar, as the company works on repairing its image in public health circles and reshaping its business. Incoming CEO James Quincey also said the company has "outgrown" its namesake cola and is focusing on becoming a "total beverage company."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11)
|17 hr
|Jessica P
|17
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|23 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,398
|Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Anonymity 2
|5
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|truth
|27
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Anonymous
|60
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Feb 15
|socorrupt
|100
|Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15)
|Feb 8
|Phart Ten
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC