Chef Marc Cela Takes the Helm at the ...

Chef Marc Cela Takes the Helm at the Tavern at Wick Theatre and Costume Museum

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Marilynn Wick has announced that one of South Florida's most beloved chefs has taken the helm at the Tavern at The Wick restaurant, which is located inside the acclaimed Wick Theatre and Costume Museum in Boca Raton. Chef Marc Cela developed his signature classic French culinary style during his 25 years at his family's award-winning restaurant, L'Anjou in Lake Worth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 6 hr pmedina0115 60
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) 20 hr socorrupt 100
Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11) Feb 13 tden 16
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Feb 13 YO VINNIE 1,394
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Feb 9 FYI 26
News Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15) Feb 8 Phart Ten 13
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Nov '15) Feb 8 Arce 11
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC