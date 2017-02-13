Chef Marc Cela Takes the Helm at the Tavern at Wick Theatre and Costume Museum
Marilynn Wick has announced that one of South Florida's most beloved chefs has taken the helm at the Tavern at The Wick restaurant, which is located inside the acclaimed Wick Theatre and Costume Museum in Boca Raton. Chef Marc Cela developed his signature classic French culinary style during his 25 years at his family's award-winning restaurant, L'Anjou in Lake Worth.
