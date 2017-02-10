Celebrate Valentine's Day with Love & Other Unnatural Acts at Lynn University
Would you care to spend Valentine's Day with your husband and an old college sweetheart you've just bumped into at a class reunion? These stories unfold in Don Webster's new play 'LOVE AND OTHER UNNATURAL ACTS,' which will be given a Staged Reading for one night only, as part of the award-winning ' Jan McArt 's New Play Readings' series, at 7:30 PM on Monday, February 13th, 2017, in Lynn University's Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, Boca Raton, FL. Wayne Rudisill directs a cast that includes Mia Matthews, Tom Wahl , Leah Sessa and Michael McKee ver , each of whom is nominated this year for a prestigious South Florida Carbonell Theatre Award as an outstanding actor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,393
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|59
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|FYI
|26
|Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15)
|Feb 8
|Phart Ten
|13
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Feb 8
|shushjayin
|98
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 8
|Arce
|11
|dose anyone know Thomas (Tommy) Meeker (Nov '14)
|Feb 6
|JULIO
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC