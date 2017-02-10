Celebrate Valentine's Day with Love &...

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Love & Other Unnatural Acts at Lynn University

Would you care to spend Valentine's Day with your husband and an old college sweetheart you've just bumped into at a class reunion? These stories unfold in Don Webster's new play 'LOVE AND OTHER UNNATURAL ACTS,' which will be given a Staged Reading for one night only, as part of the award-winning ' Jan McArt 's New Play Readings' series, at 7:30 PM on Monday, February 13th, 2017, in Lynn University's Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, Boca Raton, FL. Wayne Rudisill directs a cast that includes Mia Matthews, Tom Wahl , Leah Sessa and Michael McKee ver , each of whom is nominated this year for a prestigious South Florida Carbonell Theatre Award as an outstanding actor.

