Brightline work to close Palmetto Park rail crossing in Boca for 6 days

A key Boca Raton road will close temporarily for several days as crews work to prepare for the new Brightline passenger-rail service . Palmetto Park Road will be closed at the Florida East Coast Railway tracks from 7 a.m. Feb. 17 through 6 p.m. Feb. 22 to allow workers to make improvements to the rail line, according to a Brightline news release.

