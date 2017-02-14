Briefs: Comcast, Lynn University, Adva Optical Networking, Calix, Northpower Fibre
Comcast announced the launch of it Xfinity On Campus service at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla. Xfinity On Campus is a service that lets college students watch live TV and on-demand content on their IP-enabled devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
