Boca Woman Sentenced To Years For Defrauding The Department Of Education

On February 24, 2017, Marie M. Jean-Francois, 31, of Boca Raton, was sentenced to 51 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for her involvement in a scheme to obtain unauthorized loans for students in a licensed practical nurse program by defrauding the Department of Education. Wifredo A. Ferrer, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and Yessyka Santana, Special Agent in Charge, Department of Education, Office of Inspector General , made the announcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.