Boca woman gets 10 years' prison for 2014 deadly drunken crash

Nearly three years after a 34-year-old Boca Raton woman killed a man in a crash where authorities say she was drunk and high on cocaine, a Palm Beach County Judge on Wednesday sentenced her to more than 10 years in jail. With the 124-month sentence for Kelsey Sue Cooper on a single charge of DUI manslaughter, Circuit Judge Laura Johnson followed prosecutors' exact recommendation for the case involving the death of Bradley Ray Street, 31, and rejected pleas from Cooper's lawyers to give her less than the four-year minimum mandatory sentence.

