BOCA RUDETONa : Mercedes Takes Two Outside Palm Beach Bagel

We thank our BocaNewsNow.com reader who submitted the photo you see above as the latest example of Boca Rudetona ! Let's set the scene: The Mercedes driver decided that it must be two for one day outside Palm Beach Bagel in the Shoppes at Blue Lake - 1200 NW 51st Street. The driver double parked the Mercedes E300 and, according to our tipster, stayed longer than 15 minutes and blocked another car.

