BOCA RUDETONa : Infiniti Off Center at Boca Center
Our latest reader submission to Boca Rudeton comes from someone trying to park at Boca Center, only to find that the driver of the Infiniti pictured has a unique sense of "straight." Have a submission? Email news bocanewsnow.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
